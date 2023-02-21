Baby Maxin, the adorable daughter of Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown, turned four on February 2, 2023

To mark her special day, she slayed in two different outfits; one where she wore all-black and the other with a burst of many colours

Tracy Boakye, Dj Switch, Kafui Danku, and many of McBrown's famous friends have showered blessings and wished her well as she turned a year older

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Baby Maxin, the only child of Ghanaian media personality and actress Nana Ama McBrown, marks her fourth birthday on February 2, 2023.

Gorgeous birthday photos of Baby Maxin. Photo Source: @iamamamcbrown @iambabymaxin

Source: Instagram

She slayed in two outfits for her birthday photoshoot to mark her special day. While the pictures were taken, her celebrated celebrity mother was there with her.

Below are the outfits and styles she rocked.

1. All-black 'boss lady' outfit

She rocked a pair of black leather shorts, wearing star-studded black net stockings underneath.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

She paired it with a white shirt and styled her look with a black and gold slim-fit suit. She completed this look with black boots with gold elements to make it stand out.

Her hair was held in a bun and styled into a bow with a gold ribbon used to keep it in place. The front part of her hair was braided into twists, with one strand hanging on each side of her face. Two large beads were used to style each strand.

2. Princess Baby Maxin

Baby Maxin looked like a fairytale princess in this set of pictures. She radiated with vibrant colours from head to toe.

Her hair was parted in the middle, with each partition braided into French braids with a blue and purple wig to give it that ombre effect. She accessorised her hair with a pair of dark sunglasses.

She wore a yellow top and white stockings, which she covered with a pink tulle mini-skirt. She rocked the stockings with s black pair of shoes.

More birthday wishes and messages continue to pour in for the young and bussing fashion icon

djswitchghana:

Long live #BabyMaxin !❤️

akuapem_poloo:

Happy birthday beautiful baby girl

tracey_boakye:

Happy birthday, @iambabymaxin. God bless you, Mummy’s Joy ❤️❤️❤️❤️

kafuidanku:

Happy Birthday, Sweetness . May God continue To Bless And Protect You ❤️

queenafiaschwarzenegger:

Happy birthday my mum❤️❤️❤️

official_dacoster:

Not my kid sister growing so beautifully … God bless you ❤️

ohemaawoyeje:

May God make through you continuity happy birthday, Princess.

charlie_dior:

Happy birthday, doll! I wish you all the best, princess ❤️❤️❤️

dina_shant:

Happy birthday to Mama's heartbeat. May you continue to grow in grace and the wisdom of God, pretty Maxin, and when the enemy comes like a flood to destroy you, may the spirit of the Lord always lift you up Live long and celebrate more birthdays, pretty Maxin

faustinafremaadonteng:

Happy birthday, Maxin. May God continue to bless and grant you prosperity, wealth, happiness, success, wisdom, good health and long life.

Baby Maxin blasts aunty for intentionally biting her finger

YEN.com.gh reported that Baby Maxin was enjoying her apple when her aunty wanted to enjoy some of hers.

She asked Baby Maxin politely; however, she gently bit her finger when she tried feeding her the slice of apple.

Her aunty then hinted that Baby Maxin is very outspoken, and she admires children who are of that calibre.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh