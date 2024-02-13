Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail stole the hearts of many with their exciting moves to the viral Coup Du marteau song by Ivorian musician Tam Sir

The two dancers who are on a trip to the UK for Britain's Got Talent were seen dancing happily and breaking their waist

The video melted many hearts as they talked about the beauty of their chemistry

Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail won the admiration of many of their Instagram followers when they did the viral Coup du marteau dance challenge.

Abigail and Afronita doing the Coup du marteau dance. Image Credit: @afronitaaa

Source: Instagram

Afronita and Abigail dance to Tam SIr's Coup du marteau

The two dancers, who are on a trip to Manchester in the UK for the Britain's Got Talent (BGT) competition, were spotted dancing on the street.

They danced to Ivorian musician Tam Sir's Coup du marteau song that went viral during the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d'Ivoire.

They rocked matching sweatpants and sweatshirts. Abigail had hers in all black, while Afronita had hers in all pink.

Captioning the post, the former DWP member congratulated Côte d’Ivoire on keeping the 2023 AFCON trophy home after hosting it. She also congratulated Nigeria for doing well in the final game.

Congratulations to Côte D’Ivoire for their win yesterday! Nigeria Big Ups to you as well ONE LOVE, ONE AFRICA❤️❤️#afronitaaa #stargyal #bgt #afcon #cotedivoire

Video of Afronita and Abigail doing the Coup du marteau dance challenge.

Reactions to Abigail and Afronita's video

Below are some of the reactions from their fans as they danced to the viral Coup du marteau song:

kobirana said:

Lolll but chale, the trending Ivorian dance for celebration is nice o.

_poku_aah said:

Baby star’s nyansh dey shake pass some spoonscmoooon Abinitaaaa

dr.hannahlisa said:

Best wishes girls ❤️❤️❤️

teamronita said:

Abi’s small ynash dey shake

DWP dropped lovely words for Afronita and Abigail as they passed the BGT auditions

YEN.com.gh reported that DWP Academy congratulated their former member Afronita and TV3's Talented Kids star Abigail after they sailed through the auditions of the Britain's Got Talent show in Manchester.

They encouraged the duo to make the country proud and win the ultimate prize at the end of the show.

Many were unhappy with the post as they claimed it was not from the heart, while others applauded the Academy for acknowledging the achievement of the dancers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh