DWP Academy have congratulated their former member Afronita and TV3's Talented Kids star Abigail after they sailed through the auditions of the Britain's Got Talent show in Manchester

They encouraged the duo to make the country proud and win the ultimate prize at the end of the show

Many were unhappy with the post as they claimed it was not from the heart, while others applauded the Academy for acknowledging the achievement of the dancers

DWP Academy, the former dancing group of Afronita, have taken to social media to congratulate her and Abigail of TV3's Talented Kids fame after they got the golden buzzer in their Britain's Got Talent audition.

DWP congratulated Abigail and Afronita

DWP Academy shared the viral picture of Afronita and Abigail from their audition at the 2024 edition of Britain's Got Talent.

In a lovely message in the caption, the group congratulated their former member and the 14th edition winner of TV3's Talented Kids.

They encouraged the duo to make the country proud and win the competition.

Congratulations @afronitaaa & @abigail_talented_kids_14 , go make Ghana proud !

Below is the post DWP Academy made to congratulate Afronita and Abigail upon sailing through the auditions of BGT.

Ghanaians reacted to the post

While many applauded DWP Academy for acknowledging Afronita's achievement after leaving the group, others were unhappy about the post as they claimed it was not from the heart.

Below are some of the reactions:

kwesiokawa said:

Even twins get misunderstanding how much more different people from different mothers oh Africans

kojo_ab_ said:

This post no dey Kmt from the heart ❤️

bigkumz said:

On the Normss

giftgift5513 said:

This is about Ghana, congratulations Afronitaa and Abigail.

twi_barbie said:

Eiiii mebe kyere mu abre, se afei mo ahunu se nipa nnye nyame wo quables de3 gyina yie na nyame be pa wo ho ntomaaa hooooo shame

veronamoako said:

I hope is coming from ur heart thou ️

mariaepaula2 said:

I am expecting a lot of shades from people

Deaf Talented Kidz winner who dances through vibrations battles her role model

YEN.com.gh reported that Talented Kidz 14th edition winner, Abigail Adjiri, danced with her mentor Afronita in a video.

The talented dancer who is deaf danced by feeling the vibrations of songs in her feet and danced as though she could hear the music.

She effortlessly danced to a viral TikTok song that has taken over the internet, gaining thousands of reactions from her followers.

