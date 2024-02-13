Actress Nana Ama McBrown got many of her fans excited when she danced to the Ivorian viral song Coup du marteau

The video comes moments after Côte d'Ivoire beat Nigeria to emerge as champions of Africa by winning the 2023 AFCON

Many people admired her dance moves, while others celebrated the win of the Ivorians in the comments

Ghanian actress and Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown put smiles on the faces of her millions of followers when she joined the Coup du marteau dance challenge.

The Coup du marteau song is by Ivorian musician Tam Sir and it featured other Ivorian musicians including Team Paiya, Ste Milano, Renard Barakissa, Tazeboy, and PSK.

Nana Ama McBrown joined the Coup du marteau dance challenge

The Coup du marteau song went viral during the 2023 African Cup of Nations despite the tournament having its theme song, Akwaba.

Many people have taken to social media to do the dance challenge, and Ghana's is not an exception.

She wore a tight blue dress with silver sparkling elements used as designs on the dressed , she danced to the song with so much joy.

Captioning the post, The Empress wrote:

Below is a video of Nana Ama McBrown dancing to Coup du marteau by Tam Sir.

Ghanaians reacted to Nana Ama McBrown's dance moves to Coup du marteau

In the comments, many people stated that Nana Ama McBrown was happy Côte d'Ivoire emerged as champions of Africa by winning the and not their opponent Nigeria. Others also admired her moves and rated her highly.

Tontoh Portia ❤️said:

Nana AMA is even happywho am I not to be happy

Asantewaaaaa said:

Big mood

Eva ❤️ said:

Since we were Gold Coast every coast be coast.

Ella_thriftshop said:

As a Ghanaian I'm here to tell you that the Eagle has turn into Chicken

Linda Boateng609 said:

Alata Alata tui tui

