Actress Maame Dokono has blamed the death of her colleague, Waakye on the staff at the 37 Military Hospital

According to the legendary actress, Waakye who suffered a mild stroke was neglected by nurses at the hospital contributing to his death

Waakye, a veteran actor who was known in private life as Prince Yawason, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, aged 65

Legendary actress Maame Dokono, known in private life as Grace Omaboe, has lamented over the circumstances leading to the death of her colleague Waakye.

Waakye, known in private life as Prince Yawson, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, after battling an illness. The 65-year-old was reported to have suffered a mild stroke.

While reports indicated that Waakye suffered a mild stroke and might have died from its complications, Maame Dokono believes the actor's death was due to negligence by the health personnel who looked after him.

Maame Dokono narrates how Waakye was Neglected to die at 37 Military Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa, @maame_dokono_queen

Source: Instagram

In an interview on Accra-based Onua FM, Maame Dokono indicated that even though Waakye had a mild stroke and struggled to walk, there were no nurses to attend to him.

According to Maame Dokono, information she gathered indicates that Waakye was refused admission at two hospitals due to a lack of beds and was only admitted at 37 after someone pleaded for him.

“His wife told me she took him to two different hospitals, and they didn’t admit him because there were no beds available. Even at the third hospital, where he was admitted, someone who knew Waakye pleaded with another admitted patient to give up his bed to him," 3news.com quoted her to have said.

The veteran actress added that the lack of space at the 37 Military Hospital made it impossible for Waakye's wife to sleep in the hospital and look after him. She was denied when she asked to sleep over.

Wanting to urinate in the night and without his wife or nurse to help him, Waakye struggled and fell off his bed and laid on the floor until his wife returned in the morning.

"...He was lying on the floor with a cut on his forehead and blood oozing. By the time the doctors came, he was already dead," she said.

Source: YEN.com.gh