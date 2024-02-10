Ghanaian dance sensations Afronita and Abigail thre the internet into a frenzy when news of their trip to the UK surfaced online

The duo's mission for the UK trip was to audition for the all-new season of the Britain's Got Talent reality show

Reports indicate that the Ghanaians ace their performance and got approvals from all four judges

On February 7, 2024, Ghanaian dancer Afronita shared photos of her departure to the UK with her protégé, Abigail of the TV3's Talented Kidz fame.

The Ghanaian viral sensations arrived in Manchester with only a few knowing the purpose of their trip.

Updates coming in confirm that the duo had auditioned for the all-new season of the Britain's Got Talent Show.

Afronita And Abigail audition for Britain's Got Talent Photo source: Instagram/Afronita, Instagram/BlackVolta

Afronita and Abigail make history

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Britain's Got Talent team posted a photo of Afronita and Abigail after their performance with the caption, "This talent SHINES so bright even the Manchester rain couldn’t stop it! ☀️ #BGT."

In another post by the talent show, the judges failed to reveal the details of the talent to receive the enviable golden buzzer.

According to pop culture journalist Olele Salvador, the Ghanaian duo aced their performance, earning approval from all four judges.

Netizens react to Afronita and Abigail's big break

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Afronita and Abigail's Britain's Got Talent audition.

suadrazak said:

I'm sure you got the golden buzzer, best of blessings out there

_maame_danquah wrote:

Afronita and Abigail making Ghana proud. Our STARS

_britneybae commented:

Afronitaaa and Abigail let’s gooo super proud rn

queen_lamat remarked:

STARGYAL and Abigail

ohemeaakyeabea1 exclaimed:

Ghana to the whole wiase

aceperformers added:

Best day ever thank you everyone

DWP Academy hails its former member, Afronita

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita had severed ties with the renowned dance collective, DWP Academy after a fruitful five-year relationship.

Regardless of the split, members of the dance group took to social media to hail Afronita ahead of her international assignment in the UK.

