Prophet Kumchacha has taken harsh swipes at Afia Schwarzenegger after her recent banter with Akua GMB

The televangelist described Afia Schwar with unprintable words and blamed Delay for introducing her to Ghanaians

Scores of netizens attended the preacher man's submission with mixed reactions

On Friday 9,2024, 2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) winner, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah, a.k.a. Akua GMB, slammed Afia Schwarzenegger, fuelling another social media banter between the two socialites.

The banter went on for multiple days, with both parties, who used to be close colleagues, tearing each other apart.

In a new video, media pundit and televangelist Prophet Kumchacha took the side of Akua GMB and lashed out at Afua Schwar for her habit of starting banters with others.

Kumchacha descends on Afia Schwarzenegger Photo source: Instagram/AfiaSchwarzenegger

Source: Facebook

Kumchacha blasts Afia Schwar

According to Kumchacha, Afia Schwar had grown an appetite for spreading lies and false rumours about others.

"When Afia Schwarzenegger says two hundred words, you can trust that only one is true," said Kumchacha in his recent interview.

"Afia Schwarzenegger hates Akua GMB," the televangelist added as he compared the personalities of both socialites.

The founder and leader of Heaven's Gate ministries recently warned Afia not to poke her nose into his affairs as they continue their long-held feud.

Netizens react to Kunacha's criticism of Afia Schwarzenegger

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Kumchacha's video criticising Afia Schwarzenegger.

wilson.adj said:

herh this man don't want us to see a smooth February asuware

defreshkidd wrote:

Afia de3 if not for makeup and wigs she will be looking like a man

esi_gal commented:

Barima k)t)bonku! Mmaa ntokwa fa woho ben

faustina.boadi.391 noted:

Please my naija people come take Afia and bring us James Brown

midwife_engineer added:

Short people chop stray bullet. Akyekyedeɛ ne mmotia

Afia Schwar releases serious accusations about Akua GMB

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Schwarzenegger had mustered a response to the epic clap back from Akua GMB during their recent their banter.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, Akua's marriage with Dr Kwaku Oteng collapsed because she cheated and also accused her of pinning a pregnancy on a famous pastor.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh