Ghanaian socialite Regina Adu Safowah has drawn the curtain down on her speech-a-thon attempt

She ended her official Guinness World record event after 130 hours of speaking

A press soiree is set to be held in her honour, where the socialite will engage the media

On February 9th, 2024, Regina Adu Safowah, Ghanaian media personality and actress, began her ambitious attempt to become the record holder for the longest speaking marathon by an individual.

The attempt took the internet by storm and gained the attention of several personalities, including Nana McBrown and Piesie Esther.

After a week, the socialite has finally brought her activity to an end, having achieved her ambition.

Adu Safowah announces her victory

As of 4:05 am on Thursday, February 15, 2024, Adu Safowah had spoken for a record-breaking 130 hours.

Just like all other Guinness World Records candidates, Adu Safowah's attempt is yet to be reviewed and approved by a global decision-making body.

With her 130-hour attempt, the Ghanaian has now become the unofficial record holder, unseating Nepalese motivational speaker Ananta Ram KC, who spoke for 90 hours with his attempt and currently holds the record.

The Ghanaian ended her record-breaking attempt with her last words, extolling God for providing a conducive atmosphere required for the event's success.

Netizens hail Adu Safowah's attempt

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they shared their thoughts and adoration for the resilient

sista_jeremie said:

Proud of you. You made it simple koraa, Nyame nhyira wo bebree ❤️

yaa_bimah_4 wrote:

Her voice is still intact

the_frimps commented:

Congratulations brave child ❤️

abahaizel added:

Congratulations girl!! Indeed you are a force to reckon with!! The sky is your limit. Go girl

Adu Safowah's mum begs Ghanaians to support her duahter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted an interview in which the mother of Adu Safowah had appealed to Ghanaians to increase their support for her daughter's speech-a-thon.

In her appeal, the woman begged Afia Schwarzenegger to forgive her father and rally behind her record-breaking ambition.

