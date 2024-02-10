Ghanaian actress Regina Adu Sarfowaah started her attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest speech-a-thon on February 9, 2024

She was spotted standing inside a glass room where she delivered a speech, and also she is expected to speak for 120 hours in five days

She joins the many Ghanaians who have embarked on a Guinness World Record attempt in recent times

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Regina Adu Sarfowaah has started her attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest speech marathon by an individual.

Adu Safowaah starts her GWR speech-a-thon

Adu Safowaah is attempting to break this Guinness World Record (GWR) by delivering a speech for a staggering 120 hours.

Her attempt started in the late hours of Friday, February 9, 2024, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra. Her GWR attempt is expected to end on February 14, 2024.

She is hoping to break the record of the existing record holder Ananta Ram KC, of 90 hr and 2 min, which he achieved in Kathmandu, Nepal, from August 27 to 31, 2018.

Videos showed her standing inside a glass room as she delivered her speech while a clock counted the time and cameras captured the moment.

