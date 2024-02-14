Socialite Adu Safowah is well into her record-breaking attempt for the longest speech marathon by an individual

The socialite's mum has asked Ghanaian stars to support her daughter during her attempt

The mother appealed especially to Adu Safowah's colleagues, who had been abused by the socialite, to forgive her

Ghanaian actress Regina Adu Safowah is aiming to become the newest record holder for the longest-speaking marathon by an individual.

Her attempt, which began on February 9, 2024, has garnered some traction, which many describe as insufficient.

Among the several reasons running down the urgency to support the actress's attempt is her past scores with other celebrities.

Adu Safowah's mum cries out Photo source: Instagram/AduSafowah, Youtube/DadzieTV, Instagram/QueenAfiaScwarzenegger

Adu Safowah asks celebs for forgiveness on behalf of her daughter

Apart from her strides in the acting world, Adu Safowah is well known for her banters with other celebrities, including former beauty pageant queen Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah Akua GMB.

In 2021, Adu Safowaah took harsh swipes at Akua GMB, harassing the beauty pageant queen with her divorce.

On the back of the potential record holder's history, her mother has appealed to all persons she may have hurt with her words.

"I am pleading with Ghanaians, especially everyone she has wronged, to forgive her. Let's all pray for her because her contest is for the country. I'm pleading with Afia Schwarzenegger and the several others she had wronged. I'm on my knees," Adu Safowah's mum said in a recent interview while she rallied support for her daughter.

Netizens react to Adu Safowah's plea

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they shared their thoughts on the request from Adu Safowah's mum.

@emeliadari5289 said:

Your daughter should try and break insult thon not speech A thon. Nanaama , afia?, delay don't go. She's very disrespectful

@reginaopoku2203 quizzed:

Where were you when she was being abusive to others ?

@joanaowusu2831 wrote:

Madam relax wai because even your daughter's attitude is 10x better than some people on social media

Nana Ama McBrown visits Adu Safowah's speech-a-thon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown, who cautioned Adu Safowah on the effects of her controversial banters, had been spotted at the ongoing speech-a-Thon event.

The Empress motivated her as she tried to break the record, and while praying for her, Adu Safowaah broke down into tears and went to her knees.

