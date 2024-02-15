Shatta Wale's new catch, Maali has shared a romantic moment together on Valentine's Day online

The musician's girlfriend counted herself lucky to be in her current position as she celebrated the day of love

Her caption has got many netizens obsessing over the enviable bond between the new couple

Last year, Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale announced that he had fallen in love with Maali before his dramatic UK performance for the Ghana Music Awards UK edition.

After the announcement, the new couple was seen in the UK chilling and enjoying each other's company.

In a new post, Maali hinted at her plans to be with Shatta Wale for the long haul, exciting scores of fans who are rooting for the couple.

Maali hypes Shatta Wale on Val's Day Photo source: Instagram/Maali_Maali

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale and Maali get serious

In the spirit of love on Valentine's Day, Maali poured her heart out online, expressing her joy as the love of Shatta Wale's life.

In her post, Maali, who has now become the queen of Shatta Wale's SM Diva empire, said, "My happiness begins with you. I love you today, tomorrow, and all the days after that. Happy Valentine's Day, my love. You are the reason I am who I am today."

With their relationship entering into the sixth month, many netizens have begun counting down to the couple's forever journey.

Netizens react to Maali's valentine's Day message

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from net'zens as they shared their thoughts about the adorable couple.

iamcarllie said:

Aww see me smiling like mumu

celebrity_hypemankellyblaq' wrote:

Very soon we go hear nyammmmmm . 2024 , is all about Nyammmmm season. @shattawalenima dey Guard .

baeb.bygurl commented:

This is beautiful and please @maali_maali_j don't break his heart or leave him .. else the haters will laugh at us..

100.aaroncollison noted:

Indeed wale be blessing to the whole world

deborahasiedu381 added:

That's so sweet of youMay God bless your union

Shatta Wale sports Moesha Boduong and Funny Face

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musicians had offered to support the bed-ridden Shatta Wale and bankrupt Funny Face, who have received scores of empathetic messages since their issues came up.

In a new video, Shatta Wale, who recently released his Konekt album, shared his plans to dedicate the sales of two Shaxi cars to Moesha and Funny Face to help them get back on their feet.

Source: YEN.com.gh