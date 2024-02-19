Dancegod Lloyd, in a video, visited a Stanbic Bank branch where an enthusiastic staff at the office engaged him in a lively dance battle

The happy bank staff danced energetically in his official office wear and went toe to toe with Dancegod, to the excitement of onlookers

The video was shared by Stanbic Bank on their TikTok page, and many Ghanaians in the comments section were excited by the unexpected duo

Popular Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd recently visited a Stanbic Bank branch and had a fun dance battle with one of the staff members.

Dancegod Lloyd and Stanbic worker Photo Souce: stanbic_bank

Source: TikTok

The video of the encounter was shared by Stanbic Bank on their TikTok page and has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Dancegod Lloyd could be seen greeting the staff at the bank premises. He then walked up to a man in a shirt and tie, who turned out to be a bank employee. The two exchange some friendly banter and then start dancing to a catchy song.

The bank staff showed off his impressive moves and matched Dancegod Lloyd's energy and style. He danced in his official office wear without losing his composure or professionalism. The onlookers, including other bank staff and customers, cheered and clapped for the duo as they enjoyed the spontaneous performance.

Dancegod Lloyd and bank staff's dance excites many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

sweetmelody1987 Sylvia said:

National Service personal oooo the MD is watching and shaking his head asking who wants to retain this boy

ᏦᏗᎩ commented:

If he’s an intern, he’ll surely be given the job later

Juliet Amasey wrote:

The fact that he was dressed official and was that smooth with the dance got me blushing

SNAPSHOT FOOTBALL CLUB said:

Plenty talents go dey wrong side because of poor economy

Dancegod Lloyd and Afronita dance

In another story, Dancegod and Afronita, in a TikTok video, impressed Ghanaians with their dance moves as they grooved to OV's Saara.

The pair seemed to have great chemistry as their moves synchronised with each other very well, creating an eye-pleasing rhythm.

The video comes a few weeks after Afronita left the DWP academy, and many are happy to see her collaborating with Dancegod.

Source: YEN.com.gh