Dancegod and Afronita, in a TikTok video, impressed Ghanaians with their dance moves as they grooved to OV's Saara

The pair seemed to have great chemistry as their moves synchronized with each other very well, creating an eye-pleasing rhythm

The video comes a few weeks after Afronita left the DWP academy, and many are happy to see her collaborating with Dancegod

Two of Ghana’s most talented dancers, Dancegod and Afronita, have set the internet on fire with their latest TikTok video. The duo danced to OV's hit song, Saara and showed off their amazing skills and coordination.

The video, which was posted on Dancegod’s official TikTok account, has garnered thousands of comments and views from fans who were impressed by their performance. Many praised their chemistry as they moved in sync with each other, creating a captivating rhythm.

The video comes a few weeks after Afronita announced her departure from the DWP academy, a dance group which is one of the biggest in the country. Afronita, who was one of the lead dancers of the group, said she was leaving to pursue her own dreams and goals. Many folks have speculated that she might join Dancegod's camp, and their latest video has intensified the rumour even further.

Afronita and Dancegod spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Miss Amajima said:

finally the combo we have been waiting forthe smile on dancegod face di33 Charley akutia paaaa oo

Sethoolala De Afro Beast wrote:

What people have been waiting for

Juliana reacted:

seriously ur dancing skills is improving joining Dance God.

Asantewaaaaa commented:

Mi Favs in one videooooooooooo C’mon

The Prodigal Son said:

DWP prodigal dancers

Dancegod pranks fans

In another story, Dancegod Lloyd took the opportunity to use Afronita's recent departure from the DWP Academy to pull a fast one on unsuspecting Ghanaians.

In a video, Dancegod announced that he was unveiling Afronita as a new member of his crew, only for him to pull out musician Mr Drew.

The video sparked humorous reactions as the victims of the prank admitted that they had fallen for the dancer's practical joke.

