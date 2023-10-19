Dancegod Lloyd flew business class and gave thanks to God for how far dancing has brought him

He shared pictures and a video on his Instagram page on how he enjoyed the flight

Kalybos, Wesley Kesse, Afronita and many others were happy for him in the comments

Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd shared pictures and a video of him on a business class flight.

Dancegod Lloyd flies business class

Without disclosing details of his trip, Dancegod Lloyd shared pictures and a video of how he enjoyed his trip on a business-class flight.

He gave praises to God for being able to travel on such expensive flights and gave credit to his dancing. He wrote:

Thank God for the business of dance that affords me business class. ✨❤️ ✈️

The internationally recognised dancer with over 2 million Instagram followers noted that God has been good to him and would be travelling on that same flight onwards.

It’s business class from this day forward!

Photos and a video of Dancegod Lloyd on a business class flight.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on Dancegod Lloyd living a lavish lifestyle

Fellow dancer Afronitaa, TikTok star Wesley Kesse, actor Kalybos and many other celebrities and fans took to the comment section to hail Dancegod Lloyd.

afronitaaa said:

Cmonnn

wesleykessegh said:

My boy

kalybos1 said:

More to come. Believe

salemkinging said:

LET’S GO!!!

iamedemgh said:

This your azaaaa sipping

ivyenyonam_ said:

It's the way you are holding the glass for me! Enjoy sha!!

kofi_low said:

Toppest looking Jiggy

ani_dc_20 said:

Soft life always got this legend ❤️

Dancegod reacts as his name appears in UG dance exams

YEN.com.gh reported that Dancegod Lloyd was excited at being quoted in the University of Ghana's dance exams.

He shared a photo of the exam sheet on his Instagram page, celebrating his achievement as he asserted that he is now a whole course at the university due to his dance skills.

Happy fans of his shared their excitement in the comment section praising him for his hard work and how far his talent has taken him.

Source: YEN.com.gh