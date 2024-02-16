A video of music executive, now turned politician, Cheddar chilling in Spain has popped up online

In the video, he was seen with Nigeria's Davido and football star Memphis Depay, who recently threw a star-studded birthday party

Scores of fans thronged the comments section to talk about the presidential aspirant's superstar lifestyle

On January 5, 2024, Nana Kwame Bediako, aka Cheddar, unmasked himself as the face behind the New Face Movement after an intense awareness campaign.

Ever since he went public with his presidential ambitions, the socialite's lifestyle and past have come under severe scrutiny.

A video of the Cheddar hanging out with top superstars in Spain has popped up online.

Cheddar hanga out with Davido

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Cheddar, Davido and Memphis Depays were seen excitedly hugging each other.

The three are believed to have met in Spain at Memphis Depay's high-end birthday bash in Spain.

Cheddar's past life as a label executive and entertainment industry tycoon has been well documented.

He is beloved by many entertainers for his pure passion for the arts. That, coupled with his young and eccentric personality, has made him a favourite candidate for Ghanaian youth.

His biggest task is to convince the older voters who make up the majority of his voting population. and unfortunately, appearances like these may not help him much in the eyes of such voters.

Netizens react to Cheddar's video chilling

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they shared their thoughts on Cheddar's recent stint in Spain.

@reallifeslay said:

Naaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa. Not a presidential candidate

@Lawaniart wrote:

Well I prefer this though.

@Naaameen commented:

The guy go love bath in submarines and space shuttles

@y3naware remarked:

Like Ghana go be a peaceful country. Everyone will like to come to Ghana and no one will even think about traveling

@ITOLDTHEMMM added;

See our future President

KK Fosu registers his support for Cheddar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that highlife veteran KK Fosu had thrown his weight behind Cheddar's New Force Movement.

In a recent interview with Abeiku Santana, the musician who also has political ambitions said he was neither with NPP nor NDC because the country's leaders from these political parties were in it for the money.

