Black Sherif Polishes His Giant Black Boots, Video Causes A Stir: "The Latest Shoeshiner"
- Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Balck Sherif got many people laughing hard when he posted a video showing off his giant black boots
- In the video, he was seen with foam as he polished his boots on the table with all seriousness
- Many called him the latest shoeshiner in town as they commented about how he polished his boots
The 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards winner for Best International Flow, Black Sherif, caused a stir on social media when he flaunted his giant black boots in a video.
Black Sherif shows off his giant black boots
Black Sherif, despite acquiring wealth and fame through music, chooses to clean his own boots without outsourcing it.
In the video he shared on his Instagram page, Black Sherif was in a room which looked like a hotel. The talented rapper placed one of the pair of boots on the table and began to clean it.
Ghanaians express mixed reactions as male TikToker Akonoba slays like a woman in stunning red dress and makeup
The talented Ghanaian rapper cleaned it several times such that it shined while keeping a stern look.
In the caption of the video, the Zero crooner stated that he was back like a phoenix after a social media hiatus. He also added that many people wished he would be asleep, but rather he is alert as ever. He wrote:
yes we back up like a phoenix nyaa yɛ anka ma da
Below is a video of Black Sherif cleaning his black boots.
Reactions to Black Sherif's video of him cleaning his boots
Many people admired how meticulous Black Sherif was in polishing his boots. Below are some of the reactions.
kobby.kyei said:
Polish Till You Shine ✨
dancegodlloyd said:
SHOE NU Y3 pentium de3n.
vimbuzzgh said:
Code Micky shouldn’t see this o
owe.nia said:
Zero drama but u are being dramatic here
richbowyfred said:
New shoe shine in town
