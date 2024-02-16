Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Balck Sherif got many people laughing hard when he posted a video showing off his giant black boots

In the video, he was seen with foam as he polished his boots on the table with all seriousness

Many called him the latest shoeshiner in town as they commented about how he polished his boots

The 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards winner for Best International Flow, Black Sherif, caused a stir on social media when he flaunted his giant black boots in a video.

Black Sherif polishes his boots. Image Credit: @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif shows off his giant black boots

Black Sherif, despite acquiring wealth and fame through music, chooses to clean his own boots without outsourcing it.

In the video he shared on his Instagram page, Black Sherif was in a room which looked like a hotel. The talented rapper placed one of the pair of boots on the table and began to clean it.

The talented Ghanaian rapper cleaned it several times such that it shined while keeping a stern look.

In the caption of the video, the Zero crooner stated that he was back like a phoenix after a social media hiatus. He also added that many people wished he would be asleep, but rather he is alert as ever. He wrote:

yes we back up like a phoenix nyaa yɛ anka ma da

Below is a video of Black Sherif cleaning his black boots.

Reactions to Black Sherif's video of him cleaning his boots

Many people admired how meticulous Black Sherif was in polishing his boots. Below are some of the reactions.

kobby.kyei said:

Polish Till You Shine ✨

dancegodlloyd said:

SHOE NU Y3 pentium de3n.

vimbuzzgh said:

Code Micky shouldn’t see this o

owe.nia said:

Zero drama but u are being dramatic here

richbowyfred said:

New shoe shine in town

Wotowoto trolling: Black Sherif descends on Nigeria after AFCON final loss

YEN.com.gh reported that Nigeria lost the opportunity to win its fourth African Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy after a 2-1 defeat from the host nation, Côte d'Ivoire.

After the game, Black Sherif took to Twitter to troll his Nigerian colleagues, Odumodublvck and BlaqBonez.

His attempt to troll the rappers spiralled into yet another Twitter banter between Ghanaians and their bitter rivals.

Source: YEN.com.gh