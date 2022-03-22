Tracey Boakye has announced on social media that she is embarking on a vacation

The Baby Mama actress did not indicate the country she was travelling to but said she was going on a break

Tracey Boakye was recently in Kumasi to support fellow actress Afia Schwarzenegger to bury the father

Ghanaian actress, businesswoman and supermom, Tracey Boakye has indicated that she is going on a vacation just weeks after travelling to Europe with her children.

In a number of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Tracey Boakye was getting ready to jet off to a coded location just to 'chillax' after an eventful couple of weeks.

The actress was seen seated on a chair while a packed suitcase stood close to where she was.

Tracey Boakye. Source: @traceyboakye

Source: Instagram

Tracey Boakye was seen holding her passport and her expensive phones in her hand as she bid her fans and followers goodbye.

After posting the photos, Tracey Boakye captioned them:

"Madam needs a break… see u soon #theirmadam #hisonlychick"

Celebs and fans of Tracey Boakye React To The Photos

Many fans and followers of the actress as well as some of her colleagues took to the comment section to react to the photos.

get_thick_in2weeks wrote:

"Kaaiiissh— tumtum s33 ayuo. Ahuof3dua. Wanim f3f33f3. Tracey you are a beauty. I love you big sis"

diamondappiah_bosslady came in with the comment:

"Safe flight Sweedy"

xandykamel also wrote:

"Don’t stay too long ooo"

asare_bernice_ had this to say:

"3nky3 oooo safe flight asew"

