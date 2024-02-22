Ghanaian defender Baba Rahman is believed to have collapsed during a game for his club, PAOK

Ghanaian left-back Baba Abdul Rahman, who plays for the Greek top-flight team PAOK, collapsed during a crucial semi-final game against top rivals Panathinaikos.

The defender collapsed after a fierce tackle led to a head-on collision with a player from the opponent's side.

A video making rounds online showing the terrifying incident has got many netizens alarmed.

Baba Rahman regains consciousness.

Baba Rahman regains consciousness

Reports indicate that the PAOK and Panathinaikos game referee paused in the 119th minute when the Black Stars player collapsed.

After a swift intervention from a standby first aid team, Baba was rushed to the hospital, where he regained consciousness.

The game continued without him, ending in a penalty shoot-out, with Panathinaikos winning 6-5 to eliminate PAOK from the Greek Cup.

Neither the player, who is now believed to be in a stable condition, nor his Greece team have spoken on the issue.

Netizens react to news of Baba Rahman's situation

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Baba Rahman's unfortunate incident.

@elishalamptey1 said:

May God almighty be with him and my prayer is that he will be fine in Jesus name

@DancegodLlyod wrote:

Please when you recover successful stop football ooo. We don’t want any issues again

@baahrichard5 commented:

Thank God that he is fine. Speedy recovery to him

@Scott_Geelan noted:

Scary. On the video it looks like he took a head to the back of his own head, knocking him out, then his head hit the pitch hard once he hit the ground. I think strictly this wouldn’t constitute a collapse, as I’ve seen reported, & is being knocked out as Owuraku has reported.

Newcastle marks one year after Christian Atsu's passing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that English top-flight team Newcastle sent a message to its fans in memory of its former player Christian Atsu's passing.

Christian Atsu played for the team between 2016 and 2021, making 121 appearances before joining Hatayspor in 2022.

