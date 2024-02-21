Ghana's Black Queens are expected to face Zambia in the first leg of the 2024 Olympic Games third-round qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium

However, reports coming in indicate the team is considering not appearing for the game over unpaid bonuses

Sports journalists, ex-players and fans have joined forces to pressurise the Ghana Football Association and Ministry of Youth and Sports to do the needful

On Friday, February 23, 2024, Ghana's Black Queens are set to face Zambia at the Accra Sports stadium for their 2024 Olympic Games third-round qualifiers.

The team led by Nora Huptle has managed a remarkable run, winning ten matches in 11 games and scoring 34 goals.

Despite their streak, reports indicate that the Ghana Football Association owes the Queens, influencing their stand ahead of their upcoming game.

Ghana's Blak Queens are reportedly not showing up

According to Saddick Adams, "the Black Queens bonuses have been in arrears since September 2023. The total arrears for three qualifications (six games) now total $180,000 for the entire team."

A report sighted by YEN.com.gh indicates that "the Black Queens feel disrespected and might not show up for the game against Zambia if their bonuses are not paid before Friday."

In 2015, a similar situation happened, leading to a demonstration from the Queens as they prepared for the 2015 African Games in Congo Brazzaville. It took the benevolence of Asamoah Gyan, who doled out $10k to the female players.

In a new post, Asamoah Gyan also added that he promised the 2015 team $30k if they won the tournament and delivered on his promise after they carried the trophy.

The distressing situation with the current team has sparked a reaction from Ghanaian fans, former players and journalists.

Former player Anthony Baffoe petitioned the Ministry of Youth and Sports online, saying, "Respect them and pay them !!they have gone all out all this while! they have done a fantastic job ..players -Coach, and the technical team ! The match against Zambia is crucial.

Ghanaians protest against the GFA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the recently held Save Ghana Football demonstration convened by a team of sports journalists, including Saddick Adams and Veronica Commey.

The protest held on February 14, 2024, brought hundreds of fans and influential personalities together in Accra to register their frustrations against the Kurt Okraku-led football administration.

