On February 6, last year, a massive earthquake hit Turkey, sending shock waves throughout the world

Over 53,500 people, including Ghanaian footballer and former Newcastle star Christian Atsu, died

The player had played a game for his new Turkish club, Hatayspor, and scored a last-minute winner a few hours before the disaster

Christian Atsu, a former Black Stars and Newcastle FC player became a casualty of the Turkey earthquake disaster on February 6, 2023.

The player, who was on club duties for Hatayspor, got caught under the rubble of the earthquake and was found dead after days of search.

Atsu's tragic passing has become a terrible blow to the football world even a year after the sad incident.

Newcastle celebrates Atsu

Christian Atsu played for the EPL top flight Newcastle United FC between 2016 and 2021, making 121 appearances before joining Hatayspor in 2022.

In a tribute shared online, the club said:

"One year ago we sadly lost Christian Atsu in the most tragic of circumstances. An incredible person who is fondly remembered by everyone at Newcastle United. Our thoughts are forever with Christian's family and friends. Oh he is so wonderful."

Newcastle United FC's statement has inspired many football fans to share their memories of the beloved Ghanaian star.

Netizens react to Atsu's anniversary

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Christian Atsu's anniversary.

@FutbolXperience said:

His legacy lives on through the indelible impact he made, not just on the pitch, but in the hearts of those who knew and admired him.

@fawogyimiiko wrote:

Rideeee norrrr 1yr eeiii

@EPLnews24_7 remarked:

What a player and a gentleman. RIP Christian.

@BenedictOkyereY added:

you have my respect, Your cherish how Christian Atsu with Rafael Benitwz helped the club to gain promotion back to the premier league.........

