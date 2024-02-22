DJ Switch, in a video, impressed many of her Instagram followers as she spoke in a fine and polished foreign accent

The young entertainer spoke about ghosting people who wish for the downfall of others and also premiered her upcoming show

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were quick to point out how mature the young lady sounds and how fast she is growing

Young Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Switch has once again proven her versatility and talent in a new video she shared on her Instagram page. The former Talented Kidz winner, who is now based in the US, spoke in a fine and polished foreign accent that impressed many of her followers.

Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Switch Photo Source: djswitchghana

Source: Instagram

The young entertainer addressed her fans as she often does in her Instagram videos. She spoke about ghosting people who wish for the downfall of others and advised her fans to stay positive and focused.

DJ Switch also used the opportunity to premiere her upcoming show, which she said would be airing soon on her Instagram page. She revealed that she will be listing some of her favourite tunes. The show is titled Switch's Hit List.

The video, which has hundreds of likes, attracted a lot of comments from her fans, who praised her for her maturity and growth. Many Ghanaians were quick to point out how the young lady sounded like a grown-up and how fast she was growing.

DJ Swithc impresses her followers

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

joshuaahmed467 said:

Eii moni sweet oo see hw dopeman dey grow fat .... I won't die poor

mavisgh_ commented:

We love you @djswitchghana keep pushing Ghana out there

datoosinachi_djs.o.s said:

My baby girl.... Keep going higher

DJ Switch acts in Twi

In another story, American-based Ghanaian DJ DJ Switch left many people amazed by her acting skills after she shared a video on TikTok.

In the video, she lip-synced a funny Twi audio, and her facial expressions and mannerisms got many to admire her acting skills.

Many of her followers wondered how she was able to learn the lines perfectly.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh