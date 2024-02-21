Berla Mundi in a series of posts on her X page, lamented about the hardship in Ghana, stating that the country was too expensive

In one of the post she also asked Ghanaians who earn between GH¢300 to GH¢500 if they were able to save, given the current economic climate

In the comments section of her post, many Ghanaians agreed with her that living in the country was very difficult and shared their experiences

Popular media personality Berla Mundi has expressed her frustration over the high cost of living in Ghana in a series of posts on her X page. The TV and radio host, who is known for her outspokenness on social issues, lamented that the country was too expensive and wondered how people were coping.

Ghanaian Media Personality Berla Mundi Photo Source: berlamundi

Source: Instagram

In one of her posts, she asked her followers who earn between GH¢300 to GH¢500 a month if they were able to save any money, given the current economic climate.

Berla Mundi's post sparked a lot of reactions from her fans and other Ghanaians, who shared their experiences and challenges of living in the country. Many of them agreed with her that the country was very difficult and that they were struggling to make ends meet. Some of them blamed the government for the high inflation, taxes, and utility tariffs.

Berla Mundi evokes emotions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

whoisdeyyyyy said:

you can’t oh …the way things are expensive now …hmmm Unless God

King_MoSherif commented:

Yes. I spend within my limit and put some coins in my susu box

sootynomad reacted:

Please start by asking how much the security and cleaners who work at your company/employer are paid. This go make the job easy.

Source: YEN.com.gh