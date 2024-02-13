American based Ghananian DJ, DJ Dwitch, left many people amazed by her acting skills after she shared a video on TikTok

In the video, she lip synced a funny Twi audio and her facial expressions and mannersims got many admiring her acting skills

Many of her followers wondered how she was able to learn the lines perfectly

2017 Talented Kids winner DJ Switch impressed many of her fans with her acting skills which she did in Twi.

DJ Switch acts a Twi skit. Image Credit: @parentsofdjswitchghana

Source: TikTok

DJ Switch acts in Twi

In the video, DJ Switch lip synced to a viral Twi audio on TikTok where she was lamenting about ehr stolen sponge.

She lashed out at the police officer for not giving her the space to have her bath before arresting her.

For her outfit for that scene, the talented DJ dressed casually. She wore a dark blue crop top which she paired with bottoms.

In order to play that role well, DJ Switch carried a white towel over her shoulder and her natural hair was short and unkempt.

Below is a video of DJ Switch displaying her acting skills.

Reactions to DJ Switch's acting skills

Many of DJ Switch's followers were impressed with her acting such that they praised her and others also wondered how she was able to learn the lines so well.

Below are some of the reactions:

Ama Shatta said:

My girl is really good wow❤️❤️

Craze said:

How you dey fit learn this word to word

Hae Chu's midwife said:

@Slim_beeauty abeg come for your girl

Elleyfrey said:

herr this girl you're something else cos eiii

amponjay said:

You are never coming out there aswear aaaa he is raising shoulders

"Broni ba": DJ Switch amazed Ghanaians with thick foreign accent

YEN.com.gh reported that DJ Switch, in a video, mesmerised her TikTok followers with how well she speaks and her foreign accent as she spoke about the Grammy Awards.

The young lady talked about the nominees at the awards ceremony, which took place on Sunday, January 4, 2024.

In the comments section of the video, which was shared on TikTok, many Ghanaians in the comments section praised her.

Source: YEN.com.gh