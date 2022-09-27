Born Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, DJ Switch, has proven that when it comes to talent, she sure does possess it and is ready to fight for what she has. Over the years, many of her fans around the world, especially in Ghana, have witnessed her enviable growth in the entertainment industry, especially as a DJ.

Her rise to fame began when she decided to audition for TV3 Talented Kids way back in 2017. With her having more grease on her elbows, she was crowned the winner after a neck-to-neck competition.

After her win, DJ Switch has not looked back. The celebrated DJ has accomplished numerous milestones in her career and life since she started to pursue her passion and dream. Many doors have been opened for her since she turned nine years old.

YEN.com.gh has put together some of the achievements of the lovable DJ, who has become the youngest DJ Ghana has ever produced and also the first Ghanaian DJ to attain 100,000 subscribers on YouTube.

1. Winner of Talented Kids in 2017

In 2017, DJ Switch, who was 9 years old then, was crowned the winner of TV3's Talented Kids. She received high praise from many industry players, including DJ Black.

2. Ghana DJ Awards 2018

DJ Switch bagged an award at the 2018 edition of the Ghana DJ Awards. She won the Best Discovery DJ of the year.

She beat six other nominees, namely, DJ Coleda, DJ Obinna, DJ Ikon, DJ 10k, DJ Stunt, and DJ Bosh.

Below is a video of her receiving her award.

3. 2019 Ghana DJ Awards

She won the Best Female DJ as well as the Overall Best DJ of the year in 2019.

She beat other A-list DJs such as Mz Orstin, DJ Kess, DJ Akel, DJ Nyce and DJ MJ to win the ultimate award in the female category.

Beaming with smiles on that unforgettable night, she thanked her fans, her team, and all the other key figures who made it possible for her to sweep two awards that night.

Speaking in an interview after winning the awards, she stated that:

Before I won I felt a little bit afraid because I had the big senior DJs like; DJ Black, Dj Vyrusky. And I got a little bit afraid. I knew that if I won too, DJ Black would be proud of me, DJ Vyrusky would be proud of me.

She explained that DJ Black has been her mentor during her time on TV3's Talented Kids. She also noted that DJ Vyrusky has been teaching her some tricks on acing her DJ skills.

She further explained that grabbing the two awards did not put any iota of pressure on her.

4. Global Child Prodigy Awards 2020

In January 2020, the seasoned DJ won two awards at the Global Child Prodigy Awards. She came tops in the Category of DJ/Entertainment that year.

Below is a photo of her beaming with smiles as she flaunted her citation and award from the memorable night.

5. InStyle Magazine's list of 50 most influential women

In 2020, she joined the list of some of the most influential women across the globe. She emerged 49 on InStyle Magazine's list of 50 most influential women.

According to InStyle Magazine, these women are change-makers with global impact.

6. Ghana DJ Awards 2020

She was adjudged the Best Young DJ Of The Year at the 2020 edition of the Ghana DJ Awards.

7. International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA)

In the 2021 edition of the International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA), DJ Switch was crowned the Best Young Entertainer of the Year.

She was in the same category as other young, internationally celebrated DJ Whitney, Kailash, and Wayne J.

8. Asedakesee Festival award

In 2019, she won the Best Performing Artist and DJ Of The Region during the Asedakesee Festival.

9. Dj Switch joins Bill Gates and France President Macron on stage at Goal Keepers 2018

The amiable DJ displayed her DJing qualities during the Goalkeepers 2018 in New York on Wednesday, September 26.

In a video, DJ Switch exhibited her skills on the turntables during the event, which was attended by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

The 10-year-old entertainer, during her performance, moved away from the turntables to "charge" the dignitaries.

Below are videos of DJ Switch at the prestigious event.

10. DJ Switch meets Wyclef at Room to Read Gala in New York

The two met in New York on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at a gala organised by Room to Read, a US-based non-profit organisation, which aims at improving literacy and gender equality in education in the developing world.

11. DJ Switch attends high school in the US

Young disc jockeying star started high school in the United States of America (USA) in August 2022. The 2017 Talented Kids winner has been enrolled in Chaminade College Preparatory, a private Catholic school in Los Angeles.

DJ Switch's high school is located in the West Hills area of Los Angeles. According to the school's website, it is a Catholic school in the Marianist tradition that prepares students to love, learn and lead through a seven-year educational experience.

Below is an old video of DJ Switch doing what she knows best, Djing.

She was invited as a guest performer to the 2018 edition of the Talented Kids show, as she thrilled patrons with some jamming songs.

From the video, one could tell that the audience was entertained by her performance as many people sang along and danced to the songs she played.

DJ Switch Shares Throwback Video Passionately Playing At An Event; Fans Are Filled With Nostalgia

DJ Switch of Talented Kids fame made her fans and followers feel nostalgic with a video she shared on Instagram. In the video, the youngster was in a garden playing in what seemed like a private event.

The award-winning DJ used the opportunity to wish her promoter and hype man MC Omarion a happy birthday. Captioning the video, she wrote;

Heyy @mcomarion_ Blessings!!!

Despite sharing the video to wish her promoter a happy birthday, DJ Switch impressed her fans with the skills she displayed during her set. She started her set with Daddy Lumba's Aben Wo Aha and transitioned to Kuami Eugene's Dollar On You after a comment from the MC.

