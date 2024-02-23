Tracy Mensah: Throwback Video Of Popular TikToker Trends On Social Media "Before The Curves"
- A throwback video of TikTok star Tracy Mensah is circulating on the app, and many people are in awe of how much she has grown
- The video showed a younger and less-endowed Tracy Mensah happily dancing and partaking in a TikTok trends
- Tracy Mensah, who now looks super-curvacious and extra pretty, had many people exclaiming at how drastically her appearance has changed
Popular Ghanaian TikTok star Tracy Mensah was in the trends after a throwback video of herself surfaced and left many people stunned by her transformation.
The video showed a younger and less-endowed Tracy Mensah happily dancing and partaking in a TikTok trend. Tracy Mensah, who now looks super-curvaceous and extra pretty, had many people exclaiming at how drastically her appearance has changed.
The throwback video, which was posted on TikTok, garnered thousands of likes, views, and comments. In the video, Tracy Mensah can be seen wearing a tight-fitting dress as she shows off her moves.
Many Ghanaians were shocked by the difference between her past and present self and commented on how much she has grown and matured. Some of them praised her for her natural beauty, while others expressed their admiration and envy for her curves and figure.
Tracey Mensah stuns many
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
HI❤️GOLDENS commented:
I started following this time oo herrr her transformation was fire
Starlina Gh said:
Her transformation is a top notch
nana.adjoaa2 wrote:
See the way she was darkei
Attitude said:
I completed Shs 2017 but now she’s older than me
Kwabena Wan said:
that’s how i don’t understand how she has grown up all of sudden cos i saw her account
Source: YEN.com.gh