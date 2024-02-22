ValbabyyyofVSC, a social media sensation, has set hearts racing with a sequence of sizzling videos where she struts in heels

In one of the eye-catching clips on Instagram, she is seen wearing a fitted dress and shaking her stuff

Online users have swarmed to the video's comments section and showered her with enormous compliments

A plus-size lady looked nothing short of sensational in a series of sizzling Instagram posts where she struts her confidence as she shows off her figure.

Valbabyofvsc has multiple videos on her platform donning attention-grabbing outfits that capture her jaw-dropping figure.

Plus-size lady flaunts curvy figure in video. Photo credit: valbabyofvsc.

Source: Instagram

Her daring look boasts her adorable personality as a proud Black woman who has embraced her physique.

Valbabyofvsc appeared to have beautiful times in all the clips posted on her vibrant account. In one of the clips, she opted for a colourful dress while showcasing her figure to the song Body & Soul by Nigerian singer/songwriter Joeboy.

Posting the footage, she captioned it: “I’m just here to make sure your day is blessed It’s almost the end of the week, you’ve got this .”

Watch the video below:

Netizens rave over the video of Valbabyofvsc

After online users and followers watched the footage of Valbabyofvsc, many drooled over her.

Meredith.arnett said:

Work it! .

Jjeanlouis.bourgoin2017 posted:

So Gorgeous Model ❤️❤️.

Robbd173 commented:

Perfect queen size.

SamDaniels commented:

What a beauty. Be my wife; I promise to love you forever.

KailaManuel commented:

See body. You are a true Black beauty.

Cortes131687 indicated:

Stop don’t punish me.

Quil1119 reacted:

Kisses all around, from toes to nose, back to front.

Plus-size lady flaunts her curvy figure as she dances in African wear

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that social media sensation ValbabyyyofVSC set pulses racing on October 20 when she performed a series of spicy dance moves on Instagram.

She wore a form-fitting African print as she showed off her flawless dark skin and fashion sense.

While showing off her dance moves, the young lady strategically flexed her curvy physique. She shook her hips as she wowed her audience with her impressive moves. Captioning the enthralling footage, she wrote: “Keeping it on in every outfit.”

