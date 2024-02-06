Hajia Bintu, in one of her latest TikTok videos, dazzled her followers with her captivating dance moves and eye-popping figure

The curvaceous content creator danced to Isakaba by Wande Cole and DJ Tunes in a body-grabbing outfit

Bintu whined her waist and showed off her natural assets to the excitement of her 2.1 million TikTok followers as they showered her with praise

Hajia Bintu, the Ghanaian TikTok sensation, has once again set the internet on fire with her latest video. The social media influencer, who is known for her voluptuous figure and stunning beauty, posted a clip of herself dancing to the hit song Isakaba by Wande Cole and DJ Tunes.

Hajia Bintu dances happily Photo Source: bintu_hajia

The video, which has garnered loads of views and thousands of comments, showed Bintu in a tight-fitting colourful dress that accentuated her curves. She whined her waist and shook her hips to the catchy tune while smiling to the camera. Her fans and followers were quick to shower her with praise and admiration.

Bintu's popularity keeps growing at a rapid rate. The TikToker has become a businesswoman and a brand ambassador for several products, such as waist trainers, hair products, and perfumes.

Hajia Bintu dazzles her followers

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Fidel said:

You have all your future behind you

mickydarling115 commented:

Hajia ur waist dance dey beee me pass

user9802073794610 wrote:

baby ur back is excellent

Tru Piano Guru commented:

ever since u listened to me & FINALLY started smiling, I'm in love..

@BL€ G0D also wrote:

I mistakenly projected Hajia Bintu pic in church today and the pastor said leave it.

Hajia Bintu shows off ride

In another story, Hajia Bintu, in a video shared on her TikTok page, flaunted a brand new Range Rover, which got many asking if it was hers.

The video comes long after the popular influencer's trip to Dubai, where she went on a plush vacation.

In the video, the Range Rover had a red bow on it as the influencer drove it with a wide smile on her face.

