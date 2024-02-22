A video of Diana Hamilton interacting with her lookalike for the first time is trending on social media

The gospel singer was very delighted and even invited the young lady to her upcoming programme

Many people who saw the video shared varied opinions, with some saying the lady does not resemble Diana Hamilton

Ghanaian gospel singer Diana Hamilton finally met her lookalike.

The meeting, which happened in Kumasi YEN.com.gh with the video shared on TikTok, showed the moment the lookalike of Diana Hamiton, who was apparently at work, was formally presented to the former VGMA artist of the year.

Diana Hamilton vibes with her lookalike in Kumasi Photo credit:@gospel2me/TikTok

Obviously feeling starstruck, the young lady who mentioned her name as Nancy was taken aback by the warm reception she got from the Mo Ne Yo hitmaker.

Diana Hamilton praised the lady by labelling her as beautiful and invited her upcoming concert.

The adorable video of the meeting between Diana Hamilton and her lookalike had raked in over 6000 likes and 120 comments at the time of writing the report.

Netizens react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video shared diverse opinions, with some saying the young lady does not resemble Diana Hamilton as they have been made to believe.

user3093300031337 commented:

They don’t look alike biaaa

Amesh Mitchy wrote:

Amesh Mitchy thinking like eii so is this actually my face

Good. soul stated:

She. looks like Hannah Marfo not her

Obaa Vic stated:

masa! they look alike,de makeup makes de difference

AdwoaAmpofowaa reacted:

Ei Nancy Amofah . She’s my mate from nursing ooo ei Asem ni! @Maame_sarpong come and see ooooooooo onua weide3 big news

isaacamen238 indicated:

I can’t see that,or maybe the camera man didn’t take de coverage well

Mr Drew meets his lookalike

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mr Drew also met with his lookalike at an event.

Mr Drew showed him love and exchanged pleasantries with him.

Mr Drew's lookalike was accompanied by other people who resembled famous celebrities, like King Promise and Medikal.

The Mood hitmaker didn't hesitate to approach his doppelganger and the other celebrity lookalikes. He greeted them warmly, extending a friendly hand and sharing a heartfelt embrace with his double.

