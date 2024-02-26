Peter Anthony Morgan, lead singer of the Grammy-winning reggae group Morgan Heritage, passed away at 46.

His family announced the reggae legend's demise on February 23, 2024

Known affectionately as "Peetah," Morgan played a pivotal role in shaping the band's sound and success, garnering critical acclaim and a Grammy Award in 2015

Peter Anthony Morgan, the lead singer of the Grammy Award-winning reggae group Morgan Heritage, passed away on February 23 at the age of 46, as announced by the Morgan family in a heartfelt statement.

Described as a beloved father, son, brother, and musical talent, Peter, affectionately known as "Peetah," left an indelible mark on the reggae music scene.

founded by Peter and seven of his siblings in 1994, initially operated as a septet before transitioning into a quintet.

Peter Anthony Morgan died on February 23, 2024 Photo credit: @morganheritage

Collaborating with renowned Jamaican producer Bobby Digital, the band released notable albums such as "Protect Us Jah" (1997) and "Don't Haffi Dread" (1999), which showcased their commitment to the harmonious tradition of reggae and poignant lyrical content.

Throughout their career, Morgan Heritage's music resonated with audiences worldwide, earning accolades for its adherence to the classic reggae sound while incorporating contemporary influences.

A New York Times music critic lauded the band's performance at New York City's Irving Plaza in 1999, noting their fidelity to the harmonious singing style and socially conscious messaging reminiscent of 1970s reggae.

The pinnacle of Morgan Heritage's success came at the 2015 Grammy Awards when their album "Strictly Roots" clinched the prestigious award for Best Reggae Album of the Year.

Their follow-up album, "Avrakedabra," earned another nomination in the same category two years later. However, it was edged out by "Stony Hill" by Damian Marley, son of reggae legend Bob Marley.

The Morgan family requested privacy as they navigate this period of mourning and healing, underscoring the profound impact of Peter's legacy not only within their family but also within the broader reggae community.

Reactions to the news of Peter Morgan's demise

YEN.com.gh has collated social media reactions to the death of the reggae legend shared by the Morgan Heritage handle on social media. Read them below:

@DavidRodigan said:

Shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Peetah Morgan, lead singer in Morgan Heritage. His voice was so special, and his contribution to Reggae music globally was incredible. Heartfelt condolences to his family.

@MjengoKE wrote:

Rest in Peace Peter Morgan of Morgan Heritage ️

@Views09 said:

May his soul rest in peace but the font is really difficult to read, please work on it

@alfredmwitike2 wrote:

Let him rest in peace,,in Kenya we moarning it meenthe ghetto lifestyle riddim shine pon you hit me hardeasy it legends,my condolesence

@Casandrafaith25 said:

A legend gone too soon️

