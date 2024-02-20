Kwesi Arthur has signed a new career-changing deal with Tieme Music to usher in his new album

In reaction to Kwesi Arthur's news, Sadiq Abdulai Abu shared his thoughts about the rapper's trajectory

The renowned entertainment entrepreneur, in his submission, also shared some tips for his resurgence

On February 19, 2024, Tieme Music, a distribution and label services company, announced its new partnership with Kwesi Arthur ahead of the public release of his new project.

The Tema-based rapper's new deal comes at a trying time riddled with label challenges and increasing pressure from fans to live up to the promise forged by his early days.

Many fans expect his new deal and album to be groundbreaking for the rapper's resurgence.

Founder of 3Music Networks and Wildaland Festival, Sadiq Abdulai Abu, in a recent post sighted by YEN.com.gh, hailed the strides of Tieme Music, which now boasts of an expansive roster, including the Asakaa Boys.

"They are small and rising steadily. They have a plan, they are organised, gathered all the insights and are taking on the world, one step at a time," the media founder, now turned politician, remarked in the comments section.

Baba Sadiq also decried Kwesi Arthur's trajectory, alluding to the unpopular opinion that the rapper had lost his motivation to make music and "seems to be down psychologically."

The political aspirant, who believes in Kwesi Arthur's infinite potential said:

"He needs some very good, focused and fully present machinery to unlock the next level for him + he needs some self-motivation."

Netizens share their thoughts on Kwesi Arthur's new deal

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they reacted to the news of Kwesi Arthru's deal.

Last Börn Bléss Bîsa said:

Lost in de system . Wish him stronger coming back

Kofi Brobbey wrote:

Finally he realized the going solo will not push him far.

Bazzy Abigail noted:

May God help you get over all your traumas we still LOVE YO

Kwesi Arthur charges fans to listen to his album

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwesi Arthur had pre-released his album on an exclusive pay-per-streaming platform, charging fans five dollars to access the project.

The rapper, who recently fell out with his label, disclosed that his decision was to serve his core fans who seek to empower his art.

