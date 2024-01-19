Naa Ashorkor Doku-Mensah has disclosed that Vincent McCauley died from complications from a brain tumour

Naa Ashorkor revealed this while eulogizing her late colleague during TV3's morning show

McCauley, one of the leading actors in the Things We Do For Love and YOLO TV series, passed away on Thursday, January 18, 2024

Actress and media personality Naa Ashorkor Doku-Mensah has revealed the cause of death of actor Vincent McCauley.

According to Naa Ashorkor, McCauley, one of the leading actors in the late 1990s television series Things We Do For Love and its sequel YOLO, suffered a brain tumour.

Vincent McCauley's death

McCauley, who played the role of Max in the popular TV series, was reported dead on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Shortly after news of McCauley's death surfaced online, actor Adjetey Annan took to social media to share his heartfelt condolences.

Both actors cut their teeth on the Things We Do For Love show as Adjetey Annan played Pusha, a bitter rival of Max.

While the reports flooded social media, there was not much detail as to what might have happened to the actor except that he had been ill for some time

Naa Ashorkor reveals brain tumour as a cause of McCauley's death

Appearing on TV3's morning show, which she co-hosts, Naa Ashorkor indicated that information she had received suggested that McCauley was dealing with a brain tumour and died because of it.

The actress recounted how she worked with McCauley for four years during the run of the Adams Apple series. She described him as a very hilarious character.

"When I saw the news this morning I hoped that it was a lie," Naa Ashorkor said.

McCauley at funeral of Things We Do For Love colleague Lois

The death of McCauley comes just about two years after another former Things We Do For Love star, Marleen Hutchful Mensah, died.

Marleen, known as Lois in the series, was buried after a solemn ceremony in Accra on Thursday, January 27, 2022, just a few days after news of her passing emerged.

The burial ceremony saw many of the cast of the hit TV series come together to mourn their late colleague.

