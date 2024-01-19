Actor, Vincent McCauley popularly known for his role in "Things We Do For Love" has reportedly died

Media personality, Giovanni Caleb and scores of other bloggers have shared the news of his demise online

The cause of his death remains a mystery as his family is yet to react to the sad news

Celebrated Ghanaian actor, Vincent McCauley is feared dead after several reports of his demise surfaced online.

The actor was best known for his role as Max in the popular "Things We Do For Love" and later its spin-off "YOLO."

The sad news was first shared by media personality, Giovanni Caleb on Facebook.

Adjetey Annan mourns his colleague

Shortly after the news of Vincent McCauley surfaced online, popular actor and author, Adjetey Annan took to social media to share his heartfelt condolences.

Both actors cut their teeth on the "Things We Do For Love" show as Adjetey Annan played "Pusha" a bitter rival of Max, the now late Vincent McCauley.

An account from a social media user, Kojo Opoku Sarkodie indicates that Vincent was battling an illness in his last days but the specific cause of his death is yet to be confirmed.

Apart from "Things We Do For Love" many will remember Vincent McCauley from the Farmhouse production "Yolo." He is believed to have passed on January 18, 2024.

More tributes pour in for Vincent McCauley

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they shared tributes for the late actor

@dailyoffender99 said:

Had a very beautiful convo with this man about a month ago, he was such a beautiful soul. Can't believe he's gone

@SamuelAdler9 wrote:

My condolences to us, but he was, more popular with "things we do for love" than the so called Yolo which I didn't patronised. I struggled to identify him.

@DNyatefe added:

I’ve been seeing him in our shop o at cantoments,but last week I only saw his wife I didn’t see him buh thier faces didn’t show anything

Then and now photos of "Things We Do For Love" stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh documented the journey of Ghana's beloved cast for the "Things We Do For Love" TV series.

The movie had actors who have come to be the most sought-after personalities in today's movie scene from the late Vincent McCauley to Jackie Appiah.

