Kalybos and his wife, Antwiwaa, in a video shared on TikTok, spent time abroad and twinned in matching outfits

In the video, the adorable pair could be seen holding hands as they wore orange sweater, blue jeans and boots

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were excited to see the recently wed couple having a good time

Popular Ghanaian comedian and actor Kalybos and his beautiful wife, Antwiwaa, have melted the hearts of their fans with a lovely video on TikTok.

Ghanaian actor Kalybos and his wife, Antwiwaa. Photo Source: kalybos1

Source: Instagram

The couple, who got married in a beautiful ceremony in December 2023, showed off their romantic side as they spent some quality time abroad.

In the video, Kalybos and Antwiwaa could be seen holding hands and walking on the streets of London. They wore matching outfits of orange sweaters, blue jeans and boots, which complemented their skin tones. They also smiled and posed for the camera, looking happy and in love.

The video, which was captioned "Until you find it…. #MariRich #LondonVibes," has warmed hearts on TikTok and garnered lots of views and hundreds of comments. Many of their followers expressed their admiration and excitement for the newlyweds.

Kalybos and Atwiwaa warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

.Samuella Lawerteh said:

Kaly has gotten his twin God bless ur union❤️

vanessrebecca wrote:

The lady is very beautiful I really admire her God bless ur union dear

The billionaires wife commented:

Another day to remind you to marry your best friend ❤️❤️✌️

NanaAkuaAkosua wrote:

Eiii ghanafo) you are now saying perfect much and sending them love imojes 3s3moara nkonkonsafo)

AKOSUAACHIAMAA 1 said:

Love is like sunshine

user2635360949801 wrote:

Happy for you guys ya'll loook perfect together. God bless your union

