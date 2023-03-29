Prophet Ajagurajah is a leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach, popularly known as Ajagurajah Movement in Ghana

He shocked many listeners of Onua FM when he mentioned the things one needs to bring to church to become a member of the Ajagurah movement

The spiritual leader detailed three things you need to do, but many have doubts about the authenticity of his claims

Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Prophet Ajagurah, told Felicia Osei in an interview on Onua that he takes a sacrifice from anyone who wants to join his church, Universal Spiritual Outreach.

According to him, the blood sacrifice will be used to cleanse the incoming member from staining other church members with his sins.

Prophet Ajagurajah pointed out that his ritual was sourced from the Bible. He read from Leviticus 6: 1, where God instructed Moses to offer sacrifices to cleanse the people of their sins.

Prophet Ajagurajah Details 3 Scary Things You Need To Become a Member of Ajagurajah Movement

In the video on TikTok, Ajagurajah mentioned other things required of someone who wanted to join the Ajagurajah movement.

Prophet Ajagurah added that you should know how to shut up before joining. He said this condition is because members must keep what they see in the church to themselves.

You need blood. Either cow or sheep blood. You need to learn how to shut up. And you need to be disciplined. We don't practise democracy. It's autocratic. We do not deliberate on issues. What I say is final.

Watch the video below:

Ajagurajah wants to scam people, Ghanaians react to spiritual leaders membership rules

The video's comments section was filled with some people supporting his rules. At the same time, others accused him of trying to bully his victims into silence.

soldiermandedavid

You don't know what you are saying. This is why Jesus Christ lay his blood on the cross

Nana Nkwantabisa IV

Sounds like a cult

DDM

You need to learn how to shut up so he can scam you

Osebo flaunts mansion and cars, taunts spiritual leader in video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the fashion beef between celebrity stylist Osebo and Prophet Ajagurajah, leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach.

Osebo gave an extensive tour of his mansion and fleet of luxury cars as proof that he was the King of Fashion in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh