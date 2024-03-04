Oteele, in a video he shared on his TikTok page, flaunted his five beautiful kids and his attractive wife as they jammed to a song

The actor and his beautiful family seemed to be in a good, beaming as they spent quality time together

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians reacted to Oteele's big, happy family and dropped heartwarming comments

Popular Ghanaian actor and comedian Oteele has melted the hearts of his fans with a lovely video of his family.

Ghanaian actor Oteele and his kids Photo Source: oteeletv

Source: TikTok

In the video, which he posted on his TikTok page, Otele is seen with his five adorable children and his gorgeous wife as they danced to a song.

The actor and his family looked happy and cheerful as they showed off their moves and smiles. Oteele captioned the video with a sweet message, saying: “Family vibes.”

The video has gone viral on social media, attracting thousands of views, likes, and comments. Many Ghanaians have praised Otele for his beautiful family and his successful career. The beautiful couple have been married since 2019.

Otele sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Nana Ama said:

wooooow very nice and beautiful family long life and blessings forever more

NELSON RICHWAY‼️ commented:

Make you no mind them if only you can cater for continue producing

portia owusu707 wrote:

Amazing kids. I ask protection from God for you .

graceaddo33 commented:

Please five more because your kids are very nice may God bless you guys

DORA YEBOAH wrote:

So your wife born all this children in this hard economy

Gladys Darko said:

five aden.pls give break to your wife wai because it not easy to push

DEMARY wrote:

but try not to add some again this is enough

Van Vicker and his kids

In another story, Star actor Van Vicker turned 46 years old on Monday, August 1, 2023, and celebrated on social media.

The actor took to Instagram to share some beautiful photos, including moments with his wife and children.

Van Vicker's birthday photos have earned admiration from his followers on the app, with many describing the family as beautiful.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh