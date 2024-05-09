Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo was overjoyed when Spanish football club Real beat German side Bayern Munich to make it to the UEFA Champions League final

On his verified Instagram page, the actor shared a video of his reaction while following the game live on television at his home

The video got many wondering when he switched from supporting English club Manchester United to supporting Los Blancos

Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo was overjoyed that the Spanish football club Real Madrid he supports advanced to the finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Camavinga, Militão and Rüdiger of Real Madrid (left) and Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo (right) in photos. Image Credit: @realmadrid and @samuel_dabo

Source: Instagram

Yaw Dabo celebrated Real Madrid's win over Bayern Munich in the UCL semi-finals

On May 8, 2024, Spanish football club Real Madrid and German football club Bayern Munich battled it out in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) semi-final stage.

As such, Yaw Dabo was among millions of football lovers who followed the game on television as they supported their respective teams.

At the end of the nip-and-tuck game, Los Blancos won on a 4-3 aggregate after scoring The Bavarians 2-1 in the second leg of the tournament.

In light of this, the Kumawood star shared a video on his Instagram page of his reaction after the team he supports made it through to the final.

Yaw Dabo shouted and raised his hands in the air while cheering on the team from behind the TV screen. He was captured rolling on the floor to jubilate when the final whistle for the game was blown.

Below is a video of Yaw Dabo celebrating Real Madrid's win to the 2023/2024 UCL finals.

Reactions to Yaw Dabo's video celebrating Real Madrid's win over Bayern Munich

Below are the reactions to Yaw Dabo's video:

allahu.samed said:

We Don’t Fear Harry Kane

kwaku_ghee said:

Heat hala Madrid❤️

sixtyfive_impala said:

We don’t play finals we win finals hala madrid

alhaji_super11 said:

Hala Madrid! I too, love this team with all my heart and soul

jamesfofana_ said:

We don’t fear Harry Kane♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️

boakye_972 said:

Don’t worry Marca will repost it wai

joe_.aikins said:

We all know you support United wai

mo_ro_cco_ said:

Your team no good so you support Madrid woho s3 shwoa

the_boi_vybx said:

Support Madrid and have a better sleep on our road to London

"Welcome back": Partey made his first UCL appearance of the season against Bayern

YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Partey made his first Champions League appearance of the season for Arsenal off the bench in their clash with Bayern Munich.

The midfielder, who has been out for major parts of the season with a long-term injury, made a ten-minute cameo in the quarter-final clash.

The Ghanaian international had a shaky game when he came on but managed to deliver a few brilliant long-range passes.

Source: YEN.com.gh