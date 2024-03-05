Chef Faila has got a big break despite the setback in her attempt at the Guinness World Records' longest-cooking marathon record

Faila has been selected by the Ghana Tourism Authority to represent the country at the International Horticultural Expo in Qatar

The executive chef will travel will be away from March 6 to March 12 and will be preparing traditional dishes for Ghana Day at the expo

Chef Faila Abdul Razak is to represent Ghana at the International Horticultural Expo in Doha, Qatar.

Chef Faila was selected by the Ghana Tourism Authority to showcase Ghana's rich flavours and cultural diversity through its traditional dishes at the expo. She will be cooking on March 9, 2024, when it will be Ghana's turn to be celebrated.

The Guinness World Record (GWR) longest-cooking marathon record attempt maker shared the news of her trip to Qatar.

In a statement on her Instagram page, Faila disclosed that she will collaborate with a resident caterer to make Ghanaian delicacies like Jollof rice, fried yam, and kelewele, as well as drinks like millet drink, cocoa drink, and sobolo.

“Participating in the International Horticultural Expo is an incredible opportunity for me to share my passion for Ghanaian cuisine with a global audience. I’m excited to bring my expertise and creativity to the forefront, highlighting the vibrant culinary traditions of Ghana and contributing to the success of Ghana Day at the Expo," she said.

According to the executive chef, she will be out of Ghana from Wednesday, March 6, to Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Ghanaians praise Faila on her latest achievement

The announcement sparked reactions from Ghanaians. Many were proud of Chef Faila's strides.

Chef Faila disqualified by Guinness World Records

Meanwhile, Chef Faila shared the results of her longest cooking attempt.

In a statement, she disclosed that her attempt was unsuccessful due to violating the rest break rules of the challenge, just like in the disqualification of Afua Asantewaa's singathon.

She thanked her sponsors and all Ghanaians for rallying behind her during her record-breaking attempt.

