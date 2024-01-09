The Ghana Chefs Association has honoured Chef Failatu Abdul Razak with the title of Executive Chef for her Guinness World Record attempt

The announcement was made when some leaders of the Association visited her during the cookathon to show their support

The recognition aims to inspire other chefs and highlights the international presence of the Ghana Chefs Association

The Ghana Chefs Association bestowed upon Chef Failatu Abdul Razak the esteemed title of Executive Chef, recognizing her extraordinary culinary journey and her dedicated pursuit of breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

The announcement came during Chef Failatu's Cook-A-Thon, where the Association made a special visit to offer their support as she aimed to surpass the current record held by Irish Chef Alan Fisher.

Speaking on behalf of the Association, Chef Isaac expressed their unwavering support for Failatu's ambitious endeavour.

"We are here to show our support, honour her, and confer on her the title of Executive Chef in Ghana," Chef Isaac stated.

He emphasized that this recognition is intended to motivate other members of the Association to give their best in the field and make the Ghana Chefs Association and the nation proud.

As a token of appreciation, the Association gave her a citation signed by the group's president. She was also gifted custom-made apparel, showing her new level within the culinary community.

Good Samaritan Gifts Ghanaian Man Who Sleeps At Faila's Cookathon iPhone

Meanwhile, an anonymous supporter of Failatu Abdul Razak's Guinness World Record cook-a-thon has received a heartwarming surprise - a brand-new iPhone - as a token of appreciation for his unwavering commitment.

The energetic supporter, a symbol of enthusiasm, has been staying day and night at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, where the event is taking place.

The gesture, orchestrated by an anonymous donor impressed by the supporter's dedication, was shared on social media, highlighting the man's tireless energy and continuous support for Failatu.

Cyclist Begins Journey From Ashaiman To Tamale

In another story, a dedicated cyclist fan of Ghanaian chef Faila Abdul Razak has embarked on an extraordinary journey from Ashaiman to Tamale, covering a distance of 601.8 kilometres, to support her cook-a-thon.

The cyclist, Zakari, was spotted wearing a T-shirt featuring Faila's photo and expressed his commitment to the unusual journey.

Despite limited updates, a video showed Zakari repairing his bike after a puncture while on the road.

