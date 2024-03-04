Chef Faila Confirms She Will Not Embark On A Cook-A-Thon Again, Ghanaians React To Interview
- A video of Chef Faila speaking in an interview after her unsuccessful cooking marathon has gone viral
- She disclosed that she was not going to embark on another cooking marathon again
- Many people who thronged the comments section of the video praised her, with others wishing her the best of luck in her future endeavours
Chef Failatu Abdul Razak has confirmed she will not embark on another cooking marathon, all in a bid to set a Guinness World Record.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of GTV Ghana, Chef Faila, who was speaking in an interview, made the disclosure after Kafui Dey quizzed her if she plans to embark on another cook-a-thon again.
Chef Faila revealed that her plan now is to take advantage of the platform and opportunities the cooking marathon has offered her.
She now intends to embark on other projects that would equally be beneficial to society and the nation.
At the time of writing the report, the video of Chef Faila's interview had raked in over 1600 likes and 14 comments.
Ghanaians congratulate Chef Faila
Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video praised Chef Faila for attempting the record in the first place.
Alhassan Yakubu commented:
My sister, you are a winner already. GWR or not, we love you. Failatu Abdul-razak to the world.
Bernard Homatekpor stated:
We believe in you. The world recognized you dear
Mohammed Mashud Jibreel stated:
Still we are proud of you Hajia chef faila
Edem Blessings reacted:
We are grateful, glory be to God
Abdul Janiru Konjing commented:
We proud of you
Chef Association honours Chef Faila
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Chefs Association has bestowed the esteemed title of Executive Chef on Chef Failatu Abdul Razak.
The title was to recognise her extraordinary culinary journey.
The announcement came during Chef Failatu's cook-a-thon, when the Association visited to offer their support as she aimed to surpass the current record held by Irish Chef Alan Fisher.
Speaking on behalf of the Association, Chef Isaa expressed their unwavering support for Failatu's ambitious endeavour.
Source: YEN.com.gh