Ghanaian pop artiste Kuami Eugene said his definition of 'having tough skin before coming into his life' was different from what people imagined

He said in an interview with Hello FM that he meant everyone who loves him gets hurt because of the bad name and rumours about him sometimes

And this affects his loved ones, including his mother, siblings and relatives. He added that this was not meant to talk about ladies or wanting a lot of them

Ghanaian pop artiste Kuami Eugene said that his statement about his loved ones needing tough skin to be in his life has been misunderstood. He explained that what he meant is no where near what people are talking about in the media.

In an interview with Hello FM, he clarified that when he made that statement, he meant everyone who wanted to be a part of his life -- which is not limited to women or his partners.

Kuami Eugene explained his controversial "tough skin" comment that fans are reacting to Photo source: @kuamieugene

Ranging from family to friends, Kuami Eugene said he expects them to have tough skin to accommodate the news spread about him.

"My mother loves me, and she gets hurt when she hears some of the rumours and bad news spread about me. So, when I talk about people needing tough skin to be in my life, I mean anyone who loves me or appreciates what I do", he said.

Watch Kuami Eugene's interview below:

Netizens reacted to Kuami Eugene's explanation of his "tough skin" comment:

caroline_zeal commented:

Are you sure you have respect for women because in my own eyes, what l have seen dea wo3 boa

simple_rexz

This Ghanaian entertainment industry is so jobless, instead, una go Dey promote una music, pesin wey be artist Dey go from one studio to another Dey talk about girl friend bullshi!t, I swear u guys can’t me up with Nigerian

jigga_master commented:

Hei boy shut up! u wanna look smart of what u said earlier

