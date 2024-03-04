Chef Failatu Abdul Razak, the Ghanaian chef who embarked on a Guinness World Record for the longest marathon cooking, has shared the results of her attempt

In a statement, she disclosed that her attempt was unsuccessful due to a violation of the rest break rules of the challenge

She thanked her sponsors and all Ghanaians for rallying behind her during her record-breaking attempt

Ghanaian Chef Failatu Abdul Razak has announced that her Guinness World Record attempt for the longest marathon cooking was unsuccessful.

Chef Failatu Abdul Razak in photos. Image Credit: @executive_chef_faila

Source: Instagram

Details of Chef Faila's GWR cook-a-thon disqualification

In a statement released by Ghanaian broadcaster Kafui Dey, who also served as the coordinator of the GWR cook-a-thon attempt, stated that the reason why Chef Faila failed in her attempt was because she violated the rest break rules. The statement said:

"The attempt, which captivated audiences worldwide, unfortunately fell short of meeting the stringent guidelines set forth by Guinness World Records. A statement from the Records Management Team cited a violation of the rest break rules, resulting in an unsuccessful attempt."

The statement, shared on March 3, 2024, mentioned Chef Faila talking about the invaluable experience she gained from her attempt despite it not attaining a world record status. She also thanked her sponsors and team for their invaluable support and motivation.

The statement also shared some words Guinness World Records wrote in Chef Faila's disqualification letter. And it read:

"We commend you for your tremendous efforts with this record attempt. We hope you can still be very proud of what you have achieved." stated the Records Management Team.

Sharing the statement on her social media platforms. Chef Faila thanked all Ghanaians for rallying behind her during her record-breaking attempt. She wrote:

This is how far God has brought me. Thank you for the love and support ❤️

Below is the statement concerning Chef Failatu Abdul Razak's GWR cook-a-thon attempt results.

“Break timings”: Why GWR rejected Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon attempt

YEN.com.gh reported that the GWR has clarified why Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s over 126-hour sing-a-thon attempt was dismissed.

On Friday, February 23, it emerged that the GWR had rejected Afua Asantewaa’s submitted evidence for her singing marathon.

The organisation explained that she was disqualified because she reportedly failed to adhere to guidelines about rest break timings strictly.

Source: YEN.com.gh