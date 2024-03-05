Chef Faila is set to represent Ghana at the International Horticultural Expo in Doha

The expo, which will start on March 9, 2024 will see her prepare popular Ghanaian foods

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the post have congratulated her

Chef Failatu Abdul Razak has been selected to represent Ghana at the International Horticultural Expo in Doha, Qatar, beginning on March 9, 2024.

The young lady, who recently embarked on a cooking marathon in an attempt to set a Guinness World Record, will collaborate with a resident caterer to showcase Ghana's rich flavours and cultural diversity through its traditional dishes.

With this, Chef Faila is expected to cook Ghanaian delicacies such as Jollof rice, fried yam, and kelewele accompanied by Ghanaian drinks, including millet drink, cocoa drink, and roselle juice, also known as sobolo.

In a release on her Facebook page, Chef Faila expressed delight over the opportunity given her to represent her country at the international Expo.

"I'm excited to bring my expertise and creativity to the forefront, highlighting the vibrant culinary traditions of Ghana and contributing to the success of Ghana Day at the Expo."

She expressed delight to the Ghana Tourism Authority for the opportunity to represent her country at the expo.

"I extend my sincere gratitude to the Ghana Tourism Authority for this opportunity and look forward to making Ghana proud at the International Horticultural Expo in Doha", she stated.

At the time of writing the report, the post has generated over 1000 likes and 200 comments.

Ghanaians congratulate Chef Faila

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post congratulated Chef Faila.

Kwesi Antwi Boasiako remarked

Higher she goes..Somebody react to this comment, I'll come and read writeup later. But i know it's good news . . More win

Usman Kofi Abdullah wrote:

Congratulations to you, wishing you many more wonderful days filled with happiness, try and verify your account before yaanom start using to dope people

Umar Jibreel commented:

Maasha Allah! Congratulations my sister Faila. God Is greater. You are an Icon, keep moving upwards God almighty Is with you.

Rama Asitanga reacted:

Oh my goodness , congratulations to you ooo, so happy for you

Chef Faila opts not to attempt another cook-a-thon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Failatu Abdul Razak has confirmed she will not embark on another cooking marathon.

She made the disclosure after Kafui Dey quizzed her if she planned to embark on another cook-a-thon again.

Chef Faila revealed that her plan now is to take advantage of the platform and opportunities the cooking marathon has offered her.

