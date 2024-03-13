Don Little carried an adorable little girl as he celebrated her on her birthday, sharing a video of the cute moment on his TikTok page

The diminutive actor looked almost the same height as the little girl, which sparked a bit of laughter from his followers, who teased him

In the video, Don Little, together with the family and friend of the little one, sang a birthday song for her

Popular Ghanaian actor Don Little was seen celebrating the birthday of an adorable little girl.

The actor, who has gained fame because of his diminutive stature, shared a video of the celebration on his TikTok page, capturing the joyous moment for his followers.

The video showed Don Little carrying the birthday girl in his arms, their heights almost matching, a moment that sparked laughter among social media users.

The occasion was full of love and joy as Don Little, together with the family and friends of the little girl, sang a birthday song for the celebrant. The actor sang the song with passion, showing how much he adored the little one. Ghanaians were curious about whether the girl was his daughter or relation.

Don Little sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

BHIM said:

The baby should rather have carried Don Little

in God we trust wrote:

she resemble the father paa Don God bless.

Medɔ mmaa na me mpɛ mmaa reacted:

Happiness.... Next year Insha Allah I will have a daughter And I will worship her So help me God

BTG wrote:

Popii dey carry pikin; by age ten, pikin go fi carry popii. Anyway, you got a beautiful daughter.

killer said:

Lol I thought don little was the senior brother of the baby

Don Little flaunts vehicle

In another story, Don Little, in a video that surfaced on TikTok, flaunted a vintage car he claimed he had newly acquired.

The diminutive actor bragged about how rare and expensive the vehicle was while he was being captured on camera.

The actor even went as far as hinting he was richer than popular Ghanaian millionaire Osei Kwame Despite.

