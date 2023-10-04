Don Little, in a video that surfaced on TikTok, flaunted a vintage car he claimed he had newly acquired

The diminutive actor bragged about how rare and expensive the vehicle was while he was being captured on camera

The actor even went as far as hinting he was richer than popular Ghanaian millionaire Osei Kwame Despite

Famous diminutive actor Don Little, in a video, proudly displayed his newly acquired vintage car. The actor's excitement was obvious as he flaunted the classic vehicle, emphasising its rarity and value.

Ghanaian actor Don Little in a vintage car Photo Source: officialmogaby

Source: TikTok

In the viral video, Don Little could be seen standing next to his vintage car, which was being pimped in a mechanic workshop, grinning from ear to ear. He said he was making some custom additions to the car. He wasted no time boasting about the uniqueness and expense of his new ride, stating that it cost a lot in the US.

What caught the attention of many social media users even more was Don Little's audacious claim that he was surpassing the success of renowned Ghanaian millionaire Osei Kwame Despite. He boldly stated that Despite was not his mate in terms of wealth. Some social media users, however, mentioned that the actor might just be having fun and making jokes. Some, however, were not pleased with his claim.

Don Little causes stir

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users

Wahabu Alhassan commented:

Don little, please you can't compare your self to Kwame despite

Rey Fadil Mohammed reacted:

it's just for entertainment purposes

adjokatseceaser wrote:

Allah bossu

American vibes reacted:

masa gyai gyimiiiiii nu

Rich Jozay also commented:

He is just playing

tunzambecf reacted:

Don Little get money pass. Don't joke wit my Don

Don Little blasted for ignoring fan

In another story, Don Little, in a video, was spotted walking in town with fellow actor Shortingo when a fan spotted him and started calling his name.

The actor looked back with a stern look on his face and ignored the fan's passionate call for his attention, sparking reactions on social media.

Many Ghanaians in the comment section of the video, which was shared on TikTok, pleaded with Don Little not to ignore fans as it was pompous behaviour.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh