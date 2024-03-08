Safo Newman was at Kyekyeku's 1957 movie premiere and interacted with some fans but was caught by surprise when a lady tried to pull his cap

The singer was standing with a small crowd of fans when the lady tried to pull a fast one on him from behind, and he looked visibly displeased with the action

Safo Newman shared the video of his linkup with fans on TikTok, and in the comments, fans spotted the lady's mischievous act

Popular Ghanaian singer Safo Newman attended the premiere of Kyekyeku's new movie 1957 on Wednesday 6th, March to show the fast-rising actor support.

The singer was greeted by a small crowd of fans inside the SG Mall, where the premiere was held and did a little performance for the crowd, singing his Akokoa hit.

However, things took an unexpected turn when a lady in the crowd tried to grab his cap from behind. The singer was wearing his black beanie cap, which has become a part of his signature style as he is always seen wearing it.

Safo Newman quickly turned around and grabbed his cap before it could leave his head, frantically trying to find the culprit. The singer looked displeased by the act.

The musician later shared a video of his linkup with fans on his TikTok account, where he thanked them for their support and love.

Safo Newman's cap snatcher gets rebuked

Krystal kazame said:

Someone tried to take his powers he was like “girl I ain’t Samson”

Nana Yaa Berry commented:

This is totally disrespectful. Why will the lady try to take off his cap??? Why

Elvis Asamoah222 wrote:

Why was she trying to take the cap???

