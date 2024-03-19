Sunsum Ahuofe, in an interview on Hello FM, revealed that he was paid only GH¢100 for his role in the 2008 film Abro Ne Bayie

The actor lamented about how much he has been cheated in the movie industry, mentioning other big movies in which he was underpaid for his role

According to Sunsum, big actors like Agya Koo were paid as much as GH¢5000 for just a few scenes, while he was paid way less after doing more work

Ghanaian actor Sunsum Ahuofe, in an interview with Hello FM, made a startling revelation about the remuneration he received for his role in the 2008 film Abro Ne Bayie. The actor disclosed that he was paid a meagre GH¢100 for his performance, a sum that has left many surprised, considering the magnitude of his role.

Sunsum Ahuofe expressed his disappointment with the pay disparity in the Ghanaian movie industry. He lamented about the numerous instances where he felt cheated, citing other big movies where he was underpaid despite delivering stellar performances.

According to Sunsum, renowned actors like Agya Koo were paid as much as GH¢5000 for just a few scenes. In contrast, he was paid significantly less despite putting in more work.

Sunsum Ahuofe sets tongues wagging

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Kera_queen1 said:

Every body expects to be paid their due once the work is done, known or unknown we deserve the right payment

Ojuelegbacommented:

It’s not all about money, but how can you cast someone who is the main character and give him 1.5 when you made a lot of money out of the movie

kinray21 said:

how much more was he expecting..tsww

Ms_Adumaa wrote:

Movie with part 1 to 6 no? This is unfair!

