Fameye recently released his latest song 'Only You' and the tune has made a lot of waves on social media because of the deep lyrics

The song tells a story of how Fameye relies on God in his daily endeavours and the importance of having the backing of a divine being

Fameye dropped a short clip singing the song on his social media pages, and his fans were in awe of his talent

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Fameye's publicist, Empress Neeta, explained the story behind the song and the motivation behind the tune

Fameye, one of Ghana’s most popular and versatile musicians, has released his latest song Only You, which has received rave reviews from fans and critics alike. The song is a soulful recognition of God, expressing his reliance and gratitude for the divine being.

Ghanaian musician Fameye Photo Source: fameye_music

Source: Instagram

The song, which was produced by Liquid Beatz, features Fameye’s signature blend of highlife and afrobeat, with a catchy chorus and smooth vocals. The song also shows Fameye’s lyrical prowess, as he delivers deep and meaningful verses that reflect his personal journey and struggles.

, who rose to fame with his hit song Nothing I Get, has been open about his humble beginnings and the challenges he faced in his musical career. He has also been vocal about his faith and how it has helped him overcome obstacles and achieve success.

In Only You, Fameye is in a conversation with the divine, seeking not only assistance but also guidance to navigate the challenges of everyday life. Through the lyrics, he expresses the need for spiritual strength and direction.

Fameye's publicist explains Only You further

Fameye's publicist, Empress Neeta, in a conversation with YEN.com.gh, touched further on the song and the meaning behind the lyrics. She said:

In Only You, Fameye is in a conversation with the divine, seeking not only assistance but also guidance to navigate the challenges of everyday life. Through the lyrics, he articulates the need for spiritual strength and direction, emphasizing the universal quest for divine support in times of uncertainty. The song serves as proof of Fameye's faith and belief in the power of divine intervention and encourages listeners to cultivate a deep-seated trust in God.

Fameye dropped a short clip singing the song on his social media pages, and his fans were in awe of his talent.

Amerado links up with Patoranking

In another story, Amerado and Patoranking in a video linked up, and they sang the Ghanaian rapper's new Abronoma tune together.

The pair sat on a couch together and enjoyed the tune, and according to Amerado, they had an insightful conversation during their time together.

He shared the video on his TikTok page, and many were excited to see them together and hoped for a collaboration.

Source: YEN.com.gh