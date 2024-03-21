Demzy Baye and other members of the DWP academy, in a video, visited the Aburi Girls Senior High School, and they got an overwhelming welcome

A large crowd of students gathered as the vehicle of the DWP dancers made its way into the school while cheering loudly

The excited students rushed towards the vehicle as they tried to touch and get a glimpse of their favourite dancers

Popular Ghanaian dance group DWP Academy, led by their president, Demzy Baye, made a surprise visit to the Aburi Girls Senior High School.

Demzy Baye and other DWP members at Aburi Girls. Photo Source: dancewithapurposeacademy

The visit, captured in a video that has since gone viral, was met with an overwhelming welcome from the students.

As the vehicle carrying the DWP dancers entered and moved through the school's premises, a large crowd of students gathered, cheering loudly on the school grounds. The atmosphere was filled with anticipation and excitement. Most of the students, who had only seen these dancers on their screens, were excited to see them in person.

In a show of affection, the excited students rushed towards the vehicle, each trying to catch a glimpse of their favourite dancers. Some of them stretched their hands into the car in hopes of touching the stars they admired. One lady succeeded in getting a hold of Demzy's hands, who hilariously screamed in pain.

DWP members excite many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Mirabux11 wrote:

I'm sure the girl that touched his hand won't wash her hand the whole day

Daracommented:

Make them break my presido hand ooo

Mama RiCe said:

Not Demzy shouting this girl break my hand @Demzy BaYe how are you feeling now

