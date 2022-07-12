Who is the richest dancer in Ghana? A list of the top 5 most renowned

Music and dance are part of everyday life in Ghana. Traditionally, tribes used music and dance to greet gods and spirits, re-enact a story or legend, and for social recreation. Today, many Ghanaian dancers use their dancing skills to make money. The Dancing Pallbearers, for example, became famous after a video showing them dancing with the coffin at a funeral went viral worldwide. Additionally, social media platforms have thousands of Ghanaians dancing to different tunes, attracting views, and making money on their accounts. But who is the richest dancer in Ghana?

Determining the most affluent dancer in Ghana is challenging because many keep their financial records private. However, many Ghanaian dancers have YouTube accounts where they post their dance videos. YouTube displays ads on their videos and shares the ad revenues with them. Also, Ghanaian dancers make money from performances at events, teaching dance lessons, and appearing in music videos.

Who is the richest dancer in Ghana?

Ghana has many dancers who use different methods to make money. Some are dance instructors, and others monetise their skills on social media. However, only a few make the most money. Who is the number one dancer in Ghana? The contention for the number one dancer in Ghana is between Dancegod Lloyd and Incredible Zigi. Here are five of the most renowned dancers in Ghana.

1. Incredible Zigi

Who is the best dancer in 2022? Incredible Zigi is arguably the best dancer in Ghana. He was born Amofa Michael on 17 October 1994 (age 27 as of 2022) in Accra, Ghana. Zigi is a dancer and choreographer who has been part of many dance groups, including swap geez, 2tyt crew, Pipeline dance Crew, one spirit crew, Gbeke theory dance cliq, and gentlemen dance crew.

Incredible Zigi is the dancer who created the PILOLO and KUPE dance steps. He incorporated the steps as elements in the Afrobeats/Azonto dance. The KUPE dance became popular and featured on the NBA 2K20 video game.

Incredible Zigi's net worth in 2022 remains unknown, with many publications estimating it to be between $50,000 and $1.5 million. He makes money by offering dance lessons and has a YouTube channel with over 57,000 subscribers and 2.9 million video views. In addition, he receives GHS 10,000 for a performance.

2. Dancegod Lloyd

Dancegod Lloyd was born Laud Anoo Konadu on 25 May 1992 (age 30 as of 2022). He is a Ghanaian dancer, dance coach, and choreographer. Lloyd co-founded a dance school called DWP (Dance With A Purpose) Academy in 2017. The group helps young talented dancers on the streets and offers dance lessons to students.

In 2020, Dancegod Lloyd performed in Beyonce’s music video, Already. Furthermore, Dancegod has appeared in many music videos featuring top artists, including See Brother by Patoranking and Shoo by Kwamz and Flava.

Dancegod Llyod has a YouTube channel where he monetises his content. The channel has over 223,000 subscribers and 16 million video views. However, his net worth remains unknown.

3. AfroBeast

AfroBeast was born Nicholas Botchey on 27 May 1996 (age 26 as of 2022). He is a Ghanaian dancer and coach from Ajumako Bisease in the Central region of Ghana. In 2017, AfroBeast co-founded a dance school called DWP Academy. Furthermore, he has performed in many music videos, including Already by Beyonce featuring Shatta Wale.

In 2021, AfroBeast collaborated with his co-partner Dancegod Lloyd and released a single titled Corner Der. AfroBeast uses his talent as a dancer to teach dance moves. However, he makes his wealth through stage performances. Some of his notable performances include One Africa Music in Dubai and DWP Dance performance at Afrochella.

Although he uses YouTube to monetise his content, AfroBeast’s net worth remains unknown.

4. Mr Drew

Mr Drew, born Andrew Nii Commey Otto on 10 June 1996 (age 26 as of 2022), is a highlife Afrobeat musician and dancer. He rose to fame after finishing first runner-up at MTN Hitmaker 6 in 2017. Furthermore, Mr Drew received the Unsung Artist at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in 2019.

Although Mr Drew is a top musician with many songs under his belt, he is also an excellent dancer. He provides dance lessons on social media networks, and some of his moves have acted as dance challenges on the internet. However, his net worth is unknown.

5. Yoofi Greene

Yoofi Green is a Ghanaian-born Afrobeats dancer and choreographer. He is best known as the man who introduced Afrobeats to China. Furthermore, Yoofi is the co-founder of DWP Academy in China and the founder of Afro dance in China.

Based in Southern China, Yoofi is famous for his electrifying dance moves and groove to any song. His dances and choreographies have made him feature in many music videos, and he has worked with prominent musicians, including Mr Eazi. However, his net worth is unknown.

Frequently asked questions

Who is the best dancer in Ghana right now? Incredible Zigi, born Michael Amofa, is the best professional Ghanaian dance artist and choreographer. Which country is best in dancing in Africa? Nigeria is the best country in dancing in Africa. Who started African dance? The Black Africans began the dance and introduced it to North, Central and South America and the Caribbean island in the 1500s. Which are the top three best dances in Africa? The leading three dances are Shaku Shaku dance from Nigeria, Odi dance from Kenya and Gwar Gwara dancer from South Africa. What is the most famous West African dance? Agbadza is the most famous dance in West Africa. It is a ceremonial dance and music with its roots in western Africa. Who is the owner of DWP Academy? Dancegod Lloyd owns the academy. He is a co-founder of the dance school DWP academy. Who was the first dancer in the world? Martha Graham was the first dancer in the world. Unfortunately, she died at 96 years in New York City, USA.

Determining the richest dancer in Ghana is challenging because of the privacy of an individual’s financial information. However, the five top most renowned dancers in Ghana are Incredible Zigi, Dancegod, AfroBeast, Mr Drew, and Demzy. The dancers make money through monetising their dance skills on YouTube, offering dance lessons, and appearing in music videos.

