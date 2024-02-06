Spendilove, in an interview, shared her plans of advancing her education after completing her WASSCE

The actress said she aced her WASSCE and plans to continue to the university and potentially study nursing

She mentioned that she would love to study at any of the top universities in Ghana but stated that her first choice would be the University of Health and Allied Sciences in the Volta Region

Actress Spendilove has revealed her ambition to pursue higher education in nursing after excelling in her WASSCE. The actress, who is known for her roles in multiple Kumawood movies, said she is passionate about health care.

In an exclusive interview with Zionfelix, Spendilove said she scored excellent grades in her WASSCE and is confident of gaining admission to the university. She said she plans to study nursing, a profession she admires and respects.

Spendilove added that she would love to study at any of the top universities in Ghana, but her first choice would be the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in the Volta Region. The young lady looked beautiful and grown, and she won the admiration of many Ghanaians who watched the interview.

Spendilove wins hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

benmensah4083 said:

Awww I really admire this lady

clintonschannel7311 commented:

Spendilove has grown up beautifully

kofiamo2138 wrote:

Her smile is golden ❤

boamahdavid3918 commented:

This girl is my crush

